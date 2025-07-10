Even BJP doesn’t oppose HR&CE colleges; If Palaniswami can't reclaim AIADMK from BJP, how will he reclaim TN: Stalin

TIRUVARUR: Chief Minister M K Stalin took a dig at AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for questioning the HR and CE department building schools and colleges and pointed out the Hr and CE act itself have provisions for establishing educational institutions.

Speaking after inaugurating completed projects, laying foundation stone for new projects and distributing welfare assistance to beneficiaries at a function held in Tiruvarur on Thursday the Chief Minister wondered how Palaniswami was a CM while ignorant about such provision.

"Even MGR inaugurated Palani Andavar Polytechnic college (under HR and CE) while he was the Chief Minister", Stalin said. Palaniswami himself inaugurated the additional building for the college, Stalin said. "Even BJP leaders do not speak against opening colleges (by HR and CE). But Palaniswami do", Stalin said.

Taking a quip at the theme of Edappadi K Palaniswam's campaign tour Stalin said "he commenced the tour with the title "Tamizhagathai Meetpom" because he had aligned AIADMK with a group (sangh parivar) which has been against calling the state Tamil Nadu.

"How could Palaniswami retrieve Tamil Nadu if he could not retrieve AIADMK (from BJP)", said Stalin.

"How could you (Palaniswami) take out your tour without shame by aligning with those (BJP) who had snatched all the rights of Tamil Nadu?"