Coimbatore serial blast suspect arrested after 26 years on run

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore city police and the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) have arrested one of the most-wanted suspects in the 1998 Coimbatore serial bomb blasts case after nearly 26 years.

The arrested person was identified as Sadiq alias Raja alias Tailor Raja alias Valarntha Raja, aged 48, from Bilal Estate at Ukkadam in Coimbatore city. He was one among four suspects who were declared as wanted accused by the CB-CID police.

Raja was arrested in Karnataka and brought to Coimbatore city on Wednesday. He is currently being interrogated at the PRS campus in the city. He is expected to be remanded to judicial custody today. Meanwhile, the ATS will proceed with further investigation, according to police sources.