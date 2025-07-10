Free PSC coaching programme launched in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A free coaching programme for the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission examinations commenced at the community hall at Ukkadam Periyakulam on Wednesday.

It was inaugurated on Wednesday by the Coimbatore District Collector Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar in the presence of Coimbatore MP Dr Ganapathi P Rajkumar, Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran and CCMC Mayor Ranganayaki.

The CCMC launched the programme in collaboration with the district administration.

Speaking at the event, the district collector highlighted the efforts of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister in promoting youth development through schemes such as Puthumai Penn, Thamizh Pudhalvan, and Naan Mudhalvan. He said the newly launched free coaching programme reflects the same commitment to empowering youth and job aspirants.

The programme will provide structured coaching for TNPSC Group 2 and Group 4 exams, guided by expert faculty. It will include access to updated study materials, well-designed classes, and mentorship sessions. Classes will be held full day at the community hall.

The collector urged aspirants to make the most of this opportunity and wished them success in their pursuit of public service. For further details, candidates may contact 63858 37858.

Deputy Mayor Vetriselvan, zonal chairpersons Lakshmi Ilanchelvi Karthik (East zone) and Meenalogu (Central zone), Public Health Committee Chairperson P.Mariselvan, Assistant Engineer Saravanakumar, Health Inspector Dhanapal, and representatives from the training firm Socio Potents, Raghavi and Sathyaprasad, were also present.