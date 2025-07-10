In fight with L-G, CM N Rangasamy skips office & AINRC raises Pondy statehood issue

PUDUCHERRY: The simmering tension between Chief Minister N Rangasamy and Lt Governor K Kailashnathan have escalated into a full-blown crisis, with the ruling AINRC-BJP coalition government showing visible signs of strain.

For the second consecutive day, Rangasamy and his ministers stayed away from office, while his party pressed for a special session of the Assembly to debate the long-pending demand for statehood for Puducherry signalling strong protest over what they see as unilateral actions by Kailashnathan.

The immediate flashpoint was the appointment of S Sevvel as director of Health and Family Welfare by the Lt governor, bypassing the chief minister — who also holds the health portfolio. The move triggered a sharp reaction from Rangasamy, who abruptly left office on Wednesday afternoon (questioning the need to be in office when all decisions are taken by the L-G) and has since abstained from all official or public engagements. Ministers and AINRC MLAs have followed suit, intensifying the standoff.

In a move seen as both symbolic and strategic, seven AINRC legislators submitted a petition to Assembly Speaker R Selvam on Wednesday, seeking a special session of the House to discuss the long-pending issue of statehood for Puducherry. “We have requested the speaker to urgently convene a special session focused solely on the statehood issue,” said minister K Lakshminarayanan, who led the delegation.