In fight with L-G, CM N Rangasamy skips office & AINRC raises Pondy statehood issue

PUDUCHERRY: The simmering tension between Chief Minister N Rangasamy and Lt Governor K Kailashnathan have escalated into a full-blown crisis, with the ruling AINRC-BJP coalition government showing visible signs of strain.
For the second consecutive day, Rangasamy and his ministers stayed away from office, while his party pressed for a special session of the Assembly to debate the long-pending demand for statehood for Puducherry signalling strong protest over what they see as unilateral actions by Kailashnathan.
The immediate flashpoint was the appointment of S Sevvel as director of Health and Family Welfare by the Lt governor, bypassing the chief minister — who also holds the health portfolio. The move triggered a sharp reaction from Rangasamy, who abruptly left office on Wednesday afternoon (questioning the need to be in office when all decisions are taken by the L-G) and has since abstained from all official or public engagements. Ministers and AINRC MLAs have followed suit, intensifying the standoff.
In a move seen as both symbolic and strategic, seven AINRC legislators submitted a petition to Assembly Speaker R Selvam on Wednesday, seeking a special session of the House to discuss the long-pending issue of statehood for Puducherry. “We have requested the speaker to urgently convene a special session focused solely on the statehood issue,” said minister K Lakshminarayanan, who led the delegation.
Selvam acknowledged the request and said a decision will be taken in consultation with the chief minister. “Normally, a resolution on statehood is passed at the end of the budget session, but this time they want a dedicated session. We are also planning to take all MLAs to Delhi to press the demand before the central government. The CM will be part of this delegation,” Selvam said.
Reconciliation efforts made on Tuesday night with the speaker and Home Minister A Namassivayam separately meeting Rangasamy and Kailashnathan indicate little progress was made.
The current standoff reflects a deeper, ongoing power struggle between the elected government and the L-G over administrative control and decision-making authority. Sources close to Rangasamy said he is increasingly frustrated over the lieutenant governor’s refusal to approve decisions taken by his cabinet.
With the 2026 Assembly election on the horizon, the AINRC is sending a clear message to the central BJP leadership that interference by the L-G will not be tolerated.