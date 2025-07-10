In first deal, 17.52 acres of land bought for Parandur airport

CHENNAI: The acquisition of the first batch of land parcels for the proposed greenfield airport at Parandur has been completed. A total of 19 landowners, who government officials said included eight locals and 11 non-locals from five villages, transferred 17.52 acres of their land to the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) on Wednesday.
At a direct negotiation meeting chaired by the Kancheepuram District Collector, a total compensation of Rs 9.22 crore was credited to the owners’ bank accounts for transferring the land.
The move comes days after the Tamil Nadu government notified the compensation package for acquiring land for Chennai’s second airport. The state has approved rates varying from Rs 35 lakh to Rs 2.58 crore per acre based on Guideline Value (GLV), prevailing market rate, and private negotiation with landowners.
A total of 3,774.1 acres of patta land and 1,972.17 acres of government land are set to be acquired for the project.
Ekanapuram people get ready for fight, say let govt come to us
The compensation rates for land acquisition under the airport project are structured into three categories. Lands with a Guideline Land Value (GLV) between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 17 lakh per acre will receive between `35 lakh and Rs 60 lakh per acre.
Where the negotiated value exceeds the fixed rate, payments will be made accordingly. In areas with higher GLV, such as Attuputhur, compensation may go up to Rs 2.58 crore per acre. However, the current package covers only 3,331.25 acres, leaving the status of remaining lands unclear.
S D Kathiresan, a protester and resident of Ekanapuram, told TNIE, “Those who have handed over their land are not agriculturists. Let the government come to Ekanapuram and ask for our land. We are preparing for a long legal battle.”
The airport project has seen continued resistance from residents of 13 villages, especially in Ekanapuram. Environmental group Poovulagin Nanbargal criticised the compensation model, accusing the government of using inflated GLV figures to obscure real market prices.
The government has also offered a job per affected family or a one-time payment of Rs 7.5 lakh, or an annuity of Rs 3,000 per month for 20 years, along with compensation for structures.