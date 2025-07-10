In first deal, 17.52 acres of land bought for Parandur airport

CHENNAI: The acquisition of the first batch of land parcels for the proposed greenfield airport at Parandur has been completed. A total of 19 landowners, who government officials said included eight locals and 11 non-locals from five villages, transferred 17.52 acres of their land to the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) on Wednesday.

At a direct negotiation meeting chaired by the Kancheepuram District Collector, a total compensation of Rs 9.22 crore was credited to the owners’ bank accounts for transferring the land.

The move comes days after the Tamil Nadu government notified the compensation package for acquiring land for Chennai’s second airport. The state has approved rates varying from Rs 35 lakh to Rs 2.58 crore per acre based on Guideline Value (GLV), prevailing market rate, and private negotiation with landowners.

A total of 3,774.1 acres of patta land and 1,972.17 acres of government land are set to be acquired for the project.