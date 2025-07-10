‘Karupatti’ makers say traders' cartel dictating price

RAMANATHAPURAM: Stating that traders have formed a cartel and are offering a lower price, palm jaggery (karupatti) manufacturers in Ramanathapuram have requested the state government to procure and sell it. They have also requested bank loans at low interest rates.

Ramanathapuram is a hub of karupatti in the state, producing over 1,000 tonnes annually. Thousands of workers are involved in tapping palmyra sap and making jaggery. The production season is from January (Thai) to July (Aadi).

Jaggery makers expressed concern that the procurement price has remained the same for nearly four years, and attributed it to traders' cartel. M Murugan, a farmer, said, “Traders would pay us Rs 4L in advance (Rs 2000 per 10 kilo) ahead of the season.

We have to manage all expenses, including labour and jaggery-making cost, throughout the season. For the last four years, traders have been paying us Rs 4 lakh whereas the retail price is Rs 300 per kg.

To address the issue, the state government should provide crop loans to us just like agricultural farmers. This will make us independent and not rely on traders. We can sell karupatti in the retail market at a profitable price.” He added that the government should procure and sell karupatti, which would boost the sector.

M Tamilarasan, a palmyra worker from Naripaiyur, said, “Earlier, there used to be 3000 workers in the village, but now there are only 100. The number of tappers is coming down in other areas also. Despite enduring the hardship of climbing the trees three times a day to collect sap for karupatti production, we are not getting a remunerative price. The price is fixed by the traders. Though the retail price for karupatti is over Rs 300, we are selling it to them for Rs 200.”

He added that because of the prolonged low returns, many people have left the palmyra tapping work.

Further, Murugan said unseasonal rain has affected production this year. "On average, a farmer faced a drop of close to 5 tons in production. However, owing to the availability of old stock, the price did not rise.”

Officials from the palm products development board said the department has procured over 2 tons of karupatti this year.