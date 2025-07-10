Madras HC gives Centre 48 hours to remove woman lawyer’s intimate videos online

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday set an ultimatum of 48 hours for the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology “to detect and remove” the surreptitiously recorded non-consensual intimate videos and images of a lawyer uploaded, downloaded and shared multiple times on the digital platform, social media and porn sites.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh, while issuing the orders to the Union government, also directed the counsel for the government to submit “written instructions” on the “future course” of action to find a solution, as per the directions of the Delhi High Court, to the problem faced by the many girls across the country.

He ordered the union ministry to detect and ensure effective removal of the videos and prevent future dissemination within 48 hours.

The orders were passed on a petition filed by the victim, a practising lawyer, seeking action as the Union government did not take appropriate measures based on her June 18 representation to remove the intimate videos and images which were recorded by the man, with whom she fell in love on promise of marriage. The woman came to know about the video after one of her friends alerted her.