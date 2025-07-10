Madras HC gives Centre 48 hours to remove woman lawyer’s intimate videos online

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday set an ultimatum of 48 hours for the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology “to detect and remove” the surreptitiously recorded non-consensual intimate videos and images of a lawyer uploaded, downloaded and shared multiple times on the digital platform, social media and porn sites.
Justice N Anand Venkatesh, while issuing the orders to the Union government, also directed the counsel for the government to submit “written instructions” on the “future course” of action to find a solution, as per the directions of the Delhi High Court, to the problem faced by the many girls across the country.
He ordered the union ministry to detect and ensure effective removal of the videos and prevent future dissemination within 48 hours.
The orders were passed on a petition filed by the victim, a practising lawyer, seeking action as the Union government did not take appropriate measures based on her June 18 representation to remove the intimate videos and images which were recorded by the man, with whom she fell in love on promise of marriage. The woman came to know about the video after one of her friends alerted her.
Referring to the submissions made by senior counsel Abudu Kumar Rajaratnam, assisted by advocate Rajagopal Vasudevan, appearing for the petitioner, the judge noted the videos which depict the victim in a sexually vulnerable position were shared on 70 websites, digital platforms like Telegram and Google Drive link and porn sites and social media apps.
The judge suo motu impleaded Tamil Nadu DGP in the case in order to spread continuous awareness among the public on such issues. He said the court will keep the petition alive in order to issue continuous writ of mandamus.
The judge stated it is the duty of the constitutional courts to safeguard the fundamental rights including the right to dignity and privacy guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution and noted such rights of the petitioner are violated every second.
Stating that the perpetrator had surreptitiously filmed the intimate moments as she placed immense trust and believed constant promise of marriage and was emotionally manipulated, he observed, “Removal of the contents will ensure the untold agony of the victim is at least assuaged and she is able to live a normal life in future.”
The court hall witnessed emotional moments during the course of hearing of the petition. Sounding empathetic with the victim, Justice Venkatesh asked, “What will happen if it is my daughter?
He told the counsel to ask the victim to meet him.