Madurai Kamaraj University college faculty say principal violating rules, probe on

MADURAI: Students and lecturers of Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) college in Tallakulam have jointly petitioned against the principal (in charge), B George, accusing him of acting against MKU norms, and causing a loss of Rs 2.5 crore to the institution.

Though the principal refuted the charges, MKU authorities have sought an explanation from both sides. Students and lecturers of MKU submitted a letter to the Minister for Higher Education, Govi. Chezhiaan, principal secretary of the higher education department P Shankar, collegiate education commissioner E Sundaravalli, MKU registrar, convener committee members, as well as the syndicate members. In the petition, they stated George assumed charge on January 30.

He allegedly stopped admission for BA Sociology without consulting the admission committee. Due to this, the student strength came down from 1,450 to 1,100 and also caused a loss of Rs 2.5 crore.

Refusing the charges, George told TNIE, “Due to non-availability of classrooms, the college did not admit new students for BA Sociology. Later, after the construction of new classrooms, admissions will be held for the upcoming academic year. A total of 120 consolidated teachers working here have sent false complaints.”

On request for anonymity, an official from MKU said that explanations have been sought from both sides, and a meeting would be held regarding this in the varsity on Friday.