Minister PK Sekarbabu slams EPS over HR&CE fund for colleges

CHENNAI: HR and CE Minister PK Sekarbabu on Wednesday charged that AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami is drowned in ignorance and has made ill-informed criticism about the colleges run by the department.

Speaking at his election tour in Coimbatore on Tuesday, Palaniswami had said people are donating money for the development of temples, but the DMK government is taking that money to construct colleges.

“Why can’t they build colleges using government funds? We (AIADMK regime) built all such colleges using government money,” he added.

Replying to the criticism of Palaniswami, Sekarbabu said, “Palaniswami’s remarks show that he is not a knowledgeable person. He is ignorant of history.

Past chief ministers M Bhakthavatsalam, K Kamaraj, MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa have fulfilled the basic needs of these colleges (run by the HR and CE Department). Palaniswami should not make ill-informed criticism. In a nutshell, the leader of the opposition is drowned in ignorance.”

Meanwhile, in Kolathur, parents of students of Arulmigu Kapaleeswarar Arts and Science College staged a demonstration against Palaniswami.