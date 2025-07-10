Never stray into Godse’s ideological camp, CM Stalin warns college students

TIRUCHY/TIRUVARUR: While exhorting students to follow the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, BR Ambedkar and Periyar, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday warned them to stay away from Nathuram Godse’s supporters.

“Students should never follow the path of Godse but instead follow the one laid down by Ambedkar, Periyar and Gandhi,” Stalin said during the inaugural ceremony of the Global Jamalians Block at Jamal Mohamed College.

Noting that the college was founded by Jamal Mohamed and Khaja Mian Rowther, who were “ardent” followers of Gandhian principles, Stalin said, “Jamal Mohamed participated in the Second Round Table Conference alongside Gandhi and even offered a blank cheque to support the freedom struggle.” Rowther, on the other hand, ran a khadi mill and distributed cloth for free, the CM added.

Further, he emphasised that education is a student’s “most permanent” asset and urged them to grow with social consciousness.

Pointing out that ministers KN Nehru and MRK Panneerselvam are among the college’s alumni, Stalin said, “Your seniors are in my cabinet. One day, someone among you may join the list too.” Asserting that he wasn’t doing politics, Stalin said he wanted students to have political awareness. “If Tamil Nadu stands united, no force can defeat us,” he said.

Later in the night, Stalin took out a roadshow in Tiruvarur from Pavithramanickam to the railway overbridge in Tiruvarur town where he unveiled a statue of former chief minister M Karunanidhi installed by the side of the Tiruvarur-Thanjavur road.

Stalin walked over five kilometres before reaching the overbridge. All along the way, he was greeted by people gathered on either side. He also interacted with them and obliged to a few selfies with women and youngsters. Many presented mementoes, books and shawls to the CM. After reaching the railway overbridge near Tiruvarur railway junction, Stalin unveiled Karunanidhi’s statue.