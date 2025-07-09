Zelensky talks peace with Pope Leo ahead of Ukraine recovery conference

Zelensky was later due to meet with Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's envoy for Ukraine and Russia who is also attending the Ukraine Recovery Conference on Thursday and Friday in Rome.

The meeting is aimed at mobilising support -- including private investment -- for the reconstruction of Ukraine, even as Russia steps up its attacks.

US support for Kyiv has stalled since Trump took office in January.

But the Republican said this week he would ramp up arms deliveries to Kyiv and accused his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin of talking "bullshit" on Ukraine.

The meeting between Zelensky and Pope Leo was their second private audience since the pontiff became the first American to lead the worldwide Catholic Church in May.

It took place at the pope's summer residence in Castel Gandolfo, on the edge of a lake south of Rome, where he is taking a break until July 20.

"During the cordial conversation, the importance of dialogue as the preferred means of ending hostilities was reaffirmed," the Vatican said in a statement afterwards.

"The Holy Father expressed his sorrow for the victims and renewed his prayers and closeness to the Ukrainian people, encouraging every effort aimed at the release of prisoners and the search for shared solutions.

"The Holy Father reiterated the willingness to welcome representatives of Russia and Ukraine to the Vatican for negotiations."

Speaking briefing to reporters after the talks, Zelensky thanked the Vatican for its efforts "to get back our children".

Speaking in English, he added: "We want peace... we count on the Vatican and His Holiness (to) help us with the place" for a high-level meeting of leaders "to finish this war."

Zelensky's trip came after Russia pummelled Ukraine with its largest missile and drone attack in more than three years of war, claiming to have targeted an airfield in a region bordering EU and NATO member Poland.