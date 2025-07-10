NGT forms two panels to inspect firecracker units in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: In response to recurring explosions at firecracker units in Tamil Nadu, the southern bench of NGT on Tuesday constituted two independent committees to conduct comprehensive inspections of all such units in the state, especially in Virudhunagar.

The tribunal also urged the state to consider mandating insurance coverage for all workers before permitting any unit to commence operations. The two committees — one headed by the chief controller of explosives from the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) and the other by the district collector or district revenue officer — have been tasked with identifying operational violations, verifying whether units have obtained all the licences, and ensuring compliance with safety protocols.

The teams have been directed to submit their reports within 10 days, with the next hearing scheduled for July 22. The tribunal took suo motu cognisance of a series of deadly explosions reported in the media that claimed several lives in and around Virudhunagar. The reports highlighted illegal storage practices, inadequate safety measures, and a lack of oversight by regulatory bodies.

The TNPCB has informed the tribunal that storage of explosives does not fall under its consent mechanism. Many units were found to engage in manufacturing without adequate environmental safeguards. Crucially, PESO’s report pointed out that several approved sheds were misused, unlicenced tools were employed, and safety distances were violated. One unit was found to be using six sheds without appropriate amendments to its original licence.

Further compounding the issue, the tribunal noted that unit owners were often unaware of legal and safety regulations, and many did not employ certified foremen to oversee hazardous manufacturing processes. This lack of expertise has contributed to frequent and fatal accidents.

The tribunal observed that these units often operate near agricultural lands and residential areas, posing a threat not only to workers but also local communities.

The bench, comprising judicial member Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member K Satyagopal, said that human rights concerns and environmental safety must be treated as interlinked, especially when violations disproportionately affect marginalised populations.