Rare white laughing dove spotted in Erode

COIMBATORE: An uncommon partially white small pigeon called laughing dove has been spotted in the Nagamalai hillock forest near Nambiyur in Erode. Its finding was documented by two birders, Shajan and Sundaramanickam, on July 5. The laughing dove (spilopelia senegalensis) spotted has white primary and secondary feathers though these birds often have black primary and secondary feathers.

Bird enthusiasts say the one found in Nagamalai forest appeared white or partially leucistic due to inadequate pigmentation. (Leucism is a condition in which partial loss of pigmentation causes white, pale, or patchy coloration of the skin, fur or plumage)

“Birds with leucism will have pale or white feathers due to the loss of colour pigments. However, their eyes and beak will keep their natural colour,” said Deepak Venkatachalam of Suzhal Arivom, who has been involved in documenting the flora and fauna of Nagamalai.