Semmankuppam residents want railway overbridge, not underpass

CUDDALORE: The residents of Semmankuppam have expressed their opposition against the proposed railway underpass at the Semmankuppam level crossing, and urged the authorities to construct an overbridge instead. The villagers cited concerns about rainwater flooding the underpass during the monsoon and its unsuitability for agricultural and heavy vehicles.

Nearly 1,500 families reside in Semmankuppam. While the residential area lies to the east of the railway line, agricultural lands are located on the west. A large number of villagers are engaged in farming, while many others are employed in factories in the SIPCOT estate.

“This railway gate plays a key role in connecting our village with Sedapalayam, Thondamanatham, and Virudhachalam Road,” said S Ramanathan, a resident. “People from the nearby villages also use this gate to reach the industrial estate and Villupuram - Nagapattinam bypass road if they have to travel towards Chidambaram.”

The residents said they were unaware of any proposal for an underpass until the recent railway accident, and no demand for an underpass or overbridge had previously been raised by the village.

“We use this path to carry farming equipment using heavy vehicles and tractors with trailers. We do not know if the underpass will accommodate such vehicles. Even a haystack load may not pass through,” said P Karunanidhi, a farmer from the village.