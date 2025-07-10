Semmankuppam residents want railway overbridge, not underpass

CUDDALORE: The residents of Semmankuppam have expressed their opposition against the proposed railway underpass at the Semmankuppam level crossing, and urged the authorities to construct an overbridge instead. The villagers cited concerns about rainwater flooding the underpass during the monsoon and its unsuitability for agricultural and heavy vehicles.
Nearly 1,500 families reside in Semmankuppam. While the residential area lies to the east of the railway line, agricultural lands are located on the west. A large number of villagers are engaged in farming, while many others are employed in factories in the SIPCOT estate.
“This railway gate plays a key role in connecting our village with Sedapalayam, Thondamanatham, and Virudhachalam Road,” said S Ramanathan, a resident. “People from the nearby villages also use this gate to reach the industrial estate and Villupuram - Nagapattinam bypass road if they have to travel towards Chidambaram.”
The residents said they were unaware of any proposal for an underpass until the recent railway accident, and no demand for an underpass or overbridge had previously been raised by the village.
“We use this path to carry farming equipment using heavy vehicles and tractors with trailers. We do not know if the underpass will accommodate such vehicles. Even a haystack load may not pass through,” said P Karunanidhi, a farmer from the village.
The villagers also raised concerns over potential flooding in the underpass. They cited the example of Thambipettai underpass near Kurinjipadi, which remained waterlogged for over two months during the last monsoon.
“Last year, it took more than two months for rainwater to dry in Thambipettai underpass. If such a situation arises here, we would be forced to travel 16 kilometres instead of the current three,” said P Prameela, another resident.
The residents have demanded that a public hearing be conducted before any decision is taken. They said they would either demand an overbridge or request the authorities to let the gate remain as it is.
Southern Railway Tiruchy divisional manager MS Anbalagan said an underpass at the level crossing has been sanctioned with full funding from railway. “However, permission has been pending with the collector for the past one year,” he said.
Train traffic
Five to nine daily and weekly trains passing through Cuddalore Port and Mayiladuthurai railway stations cross the railway gate at Semmankuppam on a daily basis. Occasionally, special trains to Velankanni and Tiruchendur also pass through the gate