Tamil Nadu train crash: Railway staff failed to shut gate at level crossing

CHENNAI: A section of railway staff, who appeared before the inquiry panel led by Senior Divisional Safety Officer (SDSO) of the Tiruchy Railway Division on Wednesday, informed the committee that the level crossing (LC) gate at Semmankuppam, located between Cuddalore Port and Alapakkam stations, was not closed by the gatekeeper at the time of the accident on Tuesday in which three schoolchildren died.

This lapse led to the Villupuram-Mayiladuthurai passenger train hitting the school van carrying four children at the level crossing, resulting in the three deaths and injuries to one more student, van driver, and a local resident who rushed to help the victims.

TNIE has learnt that the SDSO-headed panel was informed during the inquiry that gatekeeper Pankaj Sharma exchanged a two-digit ‘private number (PN)’ with the Station Master (SM) of Alapakkam — an essential safety protocol followed at non-interlocked level crossings to ensure that the gate has in fact been closed — without actually closing it.

Accident probe committee demands all railway records

A total of 13 people—including the station masters of Cuddalore Port and Alapakkam, the passenger train’s loco pilot and goods guard, two senior section engineers (permanent way), two chief loco inspectors, and a traffic inspector—were summoned for questioning at the Tiruchy Divisional Office.

C Sankar, the injured van driver recuperating in JIPMER in Puducherry, has also been issued summon to appear for inquiry. The investigation is headed by S Mahesh Kumar, SDSO, Tiruchy division.