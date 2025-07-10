Three AIADMK men lose Rs 1.8L at EPS campaign in Kovai

COIMBATORE: Three persons who participated in AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami’s campaign at Coimbatore fell victim to pickpockets, at two separate locations in the city on Tuesday.

In one incident, K Ramesh (39) was participating along with his friend Manikandan in the AIADMK’s district-level outreach campaign at Saravanampatti on Tuesday.

In the middle of the campaign, Ramesh noticed that Rs 1.3 lakh in his pocket was stolen by a pickpocket. Manikandan also lost Rs 49,500 cash.

Similarly, R Venkatesh (38) of Palaiyan Thottam in Coimbatore was attending the campaign at Town Hall on Tuesday, where miscreants stole his purse with Rs 7,000 cash, ATM cards and identity cards.

Based on a complaint, Ukkadam police registered a case. It may be noted that multiple AIADMK functionaries fell victims to pickpockets during a public event attended by EPS at the Vana Badrakaliamman Temple in Mettupalayam.

Meanwhile, the city police have secured a person in connection with this.