Two years after withdrawal of general consent, CBI cases in TN down 50 per cent

CHENNAI: Two years after the Tamil Nadu government withdrew its general consent to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the number of cases registered by the agency in the state has reduced by more than half, as per official data.

General consent refers to the broad authorisation given by a state government to the CBI to probe cases within its territory without requiring specific permission for each case.

According to the data, CBI’s four investigative units in TN, some with additional jurisdiction over Puducherry, had registered more than 50 cases every year since 2020-21. The 58 cases registered in 2022-23 were the highest since 2017-2018 when the agency started uploading all its FIRs on its website.

The number, however, drastically reduced to just 23 in 2023-24 coinciding with the withdrawal of the general consent by TN in June 2023. The number went up to 31 in 2024-25.

While CBI did not respond to an official email seeking response for the drop in numbers, a senior state official said that TN has not denied consent to CBI even for a single case, at least in the past year.

Once a state government withdraws its general consent, CBI can register cases only after obtaining consent from the state on a case-by-case basis or if directions are issued by high courts or the Supreme Court to the agency to probe a case.