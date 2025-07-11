Argument over dog bite treatment turns fatal, man stabbed to death at Tiruppur Government Hospital

TIRUPPUR: A purported quarrel between two relatives over the quality of treatment for dog bite at private and government hospitals took such a vicious turn that one stabbed the other to death on the premises of the Tiruppur Government Hospital on Thursday. Karuppusamy (31), a driver, was murdered by his relative Kulasivelu (51) after both arrived to visit a two-year-old in the family who was admitted there for treatment of dog bite.

Karuppusamy, who is originally from Vadakavunji village near Kodaikanal in Dindigul district, was based at Kumaranandhapuram in Tiruppur city. Karuppusamy's niece (sister's daughter) was admitted to the Tiruppur Government Hospital on Wednesday evening after a dog bit her. Karuppusamy visited the hospital on Thursday morning and allegedly questioned the family members why they had admitted the child to a government hospital instead of a private one.

His relative Kulasivelu defended the services at public hospitals, especially for dog bites. His reply triggered a heated argument between the two and soon escalated into a fight. It is said Karuppusamy slapped Kulasivelu, who in return, stabbed the former on his neck with a knife. Karuppusamy was admitted to the same hospital where he succumbed early Thursday morning. Kulasivelu is also a native of Dindigul and is settled in Tiruppur.

The Tiruppur South police arrested Kulasivelu and remanded him to prison under judicial custody, said police. Kulasivelu is the girl's maternal uncle.