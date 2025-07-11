Delay to set up hero stone museum in Dharmapuri sees no end

DHARMAPURI: Two years ago, the state government proposed a plan to establish a 'hero stone' research centre and museum in Adhiyamankottai to conserve hero stones scattered across the district. However, history enthusiasts allege that nothing further has been done towards establishing the museum, and urged the state government to take steps towards this.

In 1979, the Tamil Nadu government had constructed a site museum near the Dharmapuri bus stand, which houses about 25 hero stones from the Neolithic and megalithic period. Since then, multiple excavations have been conducted in Boothinatham, Modur, Perumpalai and other areas. In 2022, after the state government made an announcement, the district administration had also earmarked land for the construction. But no other initiatives have been allegedly taken yet, sources said.

Speaking to TNIE, T Subramaniyam from Dharmapuri, said, "Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri are collectively known as the 'land of hero stones', but there are very few initiatives taken to identify, study, and protect them. We have been demanding that the state government for a museum or research centre, and in the 2022-23 state budget, they announced that the site museum would be upgraded and relocated to Adhiyamankottai, but without further progress. The process must be hastened."

A history enthusiast, N Anandhan said, "Even now, many people unearth various artefacts like earthenware and tools used by people thousands of years ago. The area has a rich history of numerous kingdoms, including the Adhiyaman dynasty, the Nolamba dynasty, and major kingdoms such as the Cholas and Vijayanagara. Therefore, a museum here would be a rich cultural and historic site."

When TNIE reached out to officials in the archaeology department, they said, "We are in the process of assessing the detailed project report (DPR) and preparing for an administrative sanction also. Construction will begin once we get the official nod."