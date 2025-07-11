Drivers among three killed as head-on collission of trucks on Madurai-Thoothukudi NH

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Three people, including two drivers, died on the spot in a head-on collision between two trucks near Aruppukottai, on the Madurai-Thoothukudi National Highway, on Thursday morning.

The police said a container truck driven by Jeyamurugan (47) of Thoothukudi, transporting raw materials to a paper manufacturing unit from Thoothukudi to Palani, collided with a goods truck, driven by Muthuraj (27) of Virudhunagar.

Sources said Muthuraj lost control due to which the goods truck veered on to the wrong side of the road, and crashed into the container lorry.

The drivers of both the lorries and Muthuraj’s relative Rajadurai (19), were crushed to death.

Personnel from the Aruppukottai Town Police Station and the Fire and Rescue Service Department recovered the bodies and sent them for postmortem examination to a government hospital.

The accident resulted in traffic disruption on the busy highway, with vehicles diverted to a single lane.

Aruppukottai police have registered a case. Further investigation is under way.