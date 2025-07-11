FL2 bars prioritised over Tasmac outlets in bottle supply, allege employees union

COIMBATORE: The employees' unions attached to Tasmac have alleged that the godowns supplying liquor brands prioritise FL2-licensed bars over Tasmac outlets.
As per Tasmac records, FL2-licensed bars have increased by about five times in the last four years in Coimbatore. In 2021, there were 16 FL2-licensed bars, which has increased to 87.
A supervisor attached to a Tasmac outlet said, "We have to provide an 'indent request letter' to the Tasmac godown a day earlier to get the required number of bottles for the outlet. The distribution from the godown will be made the next day."
"Recently, outlets are not being supplied bottles even after the outlet supervisor has submitted the indent request. They either supply a limited number of the concerned brand the supervisors order or none at all. However, FL2 bars are delivered any brands they order, whenever they want," he said.
Tasmac Employees Union president A John, said, "As per rules, FL2 bars have no provision to sell liquor bottles to non-members. Only registered members of the bar can be allowed to purchase and consume liquor. Customers at Tasmac outlets cannot get the liquor brand they want due to lack of supply. Hence, they are indirectly pushed to FL2 bars where they can buy any brand for an additional Rs 30 for a 180 ml bottle."
"There is a practice of closing down Tasmac shops doing more than Rs 5 lakh sales daily, and licensing an FL2 bar in the same locality. The DMK-led government claims that they have closed over 500 Tasmac outlets. However, more than 1,000 bar licenses have been given under FL2 across the state in the last four years," he added.
"Tasmac outlets function from 12 pm to 10 pm, but FL2 bars are functioning from 11 am to 11 pm. The buy-back-bottle system, aiming to prevent bottle disposal at public places, is not applicable for FL2 bars despite them selling a high number of bottles," he further said.
Speaking to TNIE, Senior Regional Manager (SRM) of Coimbatore, R Govindarasu, denied the claims that the supply of required liquor brands to FL2 bars is prioritised over Tasmac outlets.
"Priority should be given to FL2 bars in purchase as they come under the club status. Similarly, we are delivering required quantities to outlets. However, there is a concern that TASMAC outlets should not promote one brand over another. Hence, we ensure equal distribution of various liquor brands among outlets," the manager said.
Deputy Commissioner (Excise) P Murugesan was not available for comment on the increase of FL2 licenses over a short period of time.