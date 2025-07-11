FL2 bars prioritised over Tasmac outlets in bottle supply, allege employees union

COIMBATORE: The employees' unions attached to Tasmac have alleged that the godowns supplying liquor brands prioritise FL2-licensed bars over Tasmac outlets.

As per Tasmac records, FL2-licensed bars have increased by about five times in the last four years in Coimbatore. In 2021, there were 16 FL2-licensed bars, which has increased to 87.

A supervisor attached to a Tasmac outlet said, "We have to provide an 'indent request letter' to the Tasmac godown a day earlier to get the required number of bottles for the outlet. The distribution from the godown will be made the next day."

"Recently, outlets are not being supplied bottles even after the outlet supervisor has submitted the indent request. They either supply a limited number of the concerned brand the supervisors order or none at all. However, FL2 bars are delivered any brands they order, whenever they want," he said.

Tasmac Employees Union president A John, said, "As per rules, FL2 bars have no provision to sell liquor bottles to non-members. Only registered members of the bar can be allowed to purchase and consume liquor. Customers at Tasmac outlets cannot get the liquor brand they want due to lack of supply. Hence, they are indirectly pushed to FL2 bars where they can buy any brand for an additional Rs 30 for a 180 ml bottle."