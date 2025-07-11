Horticulture farm too far from Tiruchy to benefit from it

TIRUCHY: Despite the State Horticulture Farm in Thorakudi boasting of an annual production of nearly two lakh saplings of horticultural crops, city residents and a section of farmers in the periphery express inability in procuring the high-quality and lower priced varieties owing to the facility being located around 30 km away from the city.

The Thorakudi farm, which was set up on around 15 acres in 2018, raises around two lakh quality saplings, including of fruit-bearing trees, annually to be supplied to farmers under various horticulture schemes. However, it has failed to cater to the needs of those pursuing gardening as a hobby owing to the facility being located around 30 km away from the city, urban dwellers said.

Thorakudi is around 10 km away from Manikandam block and one needs to travel 18 km to reach Manikandam from the city. KC Neelamegam, executive president of NGO ‘Thanneer’ which is involved in improving green cover through plantation drives, said they often buy saplings from private agencies at higher prices.

Expressing ignorance about the Thorakudi farm, he said, “Several volunteers approach us seeking saplings. As we were unaware of such a farm, we were guiding them to private nurseries. Officials should take steps to open sales outlets in easily accessible locations.”

When contacted, S Saranya, deputy director of the horticulture department, Tiruchy, told TNIE that saplings are being sold at the horticulture sales centre in the city’s Thiruvanaikoil. “It has been planned to open such centres at various locations in the city,” she added.