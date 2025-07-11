‘Long’ halts by private buses choke Tiruchy roads

TIRUCHY: In Tiruchy city, private buses stop at various bus stops for extended periods, often five to ten minutes, waiting to take in more passengers, causing daily traffic congestion and serious inconvenience to both motorists and pedestrians. Despite repeated complaints from the people, authorities have taken little or no visible action to regulate the problem, say commuters.

More than 150 private buses operate in different parts of Tiruchy city. Major stops such as Thiruvanaikoil, Main Guard Gate, Gandhi Market, Palakkarai, Melaputhur, Railway Junction, Crawford, Raja Colony, MGMGH, Puthur Junction, Woraiyur, and Thillai Nagar are severely affected by these prolonged halts. During peak hours, these areas become choke points for traffic due to buses waiting beyond the allowed time to fill up their seats.

The issue not only causes vehicle pile-up but also forces pedestrians to walk dangerously close to moving traffic, as the buses block footpaths. At several junctions, private buses encroach upon the main carriageway, leaving little space for two-wheelers, autos, and even emergency vehicles to pass. No strict enforcement or fines are imposed on these buses despite repeated violations.

Though traffic police are stationed at some of these busy junctions, they choose to ignore the problem, say commuters. R Anand of Thiruvanaikoil said, “I walk near Main Guard Gate daily. At least three to four private buses block the entire road every morning. Even after honking and shouting at the bus drivers, they do not move. The traffic police rarely intervene.”

C Meenakshi, a visitor at the Gandhi Market said, “We can’t just walk on the sides and have to take to the middle of the road to cross the heavy traffic stretch. The situation is risky, especially for the elderly.” Commenting on the issue, an official from the regional transport department in Tiruchy said, “I will check these spots and take action.” A city police official echoed the transport authority.