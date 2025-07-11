Madras High Court puts on hold order barring TNSTC buses from using four toll plazas

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), which owes dues of Rs 276 crore user fees to operators of four toll plazas in the southern districts, has got a reprieve as the Madras High Court kept in abeyance its order blocking the buses from passing through these four toll plazas from July 10.

On Thursday, Justice N Anand Venkatesh said the order passed on Tuesday to stop the TNSTC buses from plying through Kappalur, Etturavattam, Salaipudhur, and Nanguneri toll plazas, would be held back till July 31.

The reprieve was given after Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran submitted that transport secretary has been holding talks with the companies concerned to resolve the issue and a settlement will be reached soon.

Recording the statement, the judge granted the temporary relief.

On Tuesday, the judge, expressing concern about the mounting dues, issued the order after hearing the petitions filed by the toll companies operating Madurai- Kanniyakumari, Kanniyakumari-Etturavattam, Salaipudhur-Madurai, and Nanguneri-Kanniyakumari toll roads.

They had sought the court to issue directions restraining TNSTC buses from plying through the toll plazas till the dues are settled.

The judge had also directed the director general of police to take steps for ensuring protection to the toll plazas and to ensure that the toll road operators are not coerced into allowing the buses.

This “extreme order” had to be passed by the court considering the fact that no positive solution was coming forth from TNSTC for settling the dues, the judge had reasoned.