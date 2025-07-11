No Nipah virus case in Tamil Nadu, districts bordering Kerala on alert

CHENNAI: In the aftermath of Nipah virus cases being reported in Palakkad and Malappuram districts of Kerala, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine stated that Tamil Nadu residents need not panic as the state is actively taking all precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the virus. Medical teams in districts bordering Kerala are on standby to detect and respond to suspected cases, the DPH said in a release.

No such case has been reported in Tamil Nadu so far as per the release, which further advised the public to remain calm, vigilant and follow basic safety measures. The state is taking all precautionary measures and is closely monitoring the spread of the virus, it added.

Public should watch out for symptoms like fever, headache, vomiting, confusion, insomnia, shortness of breath or fainting and seizures. If anyone develops such symptoms, especially after travelling to affected areas in Kerala or after coming into contact with a sick person, they are advised to immediately visit the nearest hospital, the release said.

Public has also been advised to avoid eating unwashed or fallen fruit, wash all fruit thoroughly before eating and wash hands with soap. The DPH has instructed the district health officers to monitor the preventive measures closely.

Nipah virus is a zoonotic disease that is transmitted to humans from animals such as fruit bats and pigs. The disease is transmitted by eating fruits contaminated with bat saliva.