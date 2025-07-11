Private dairy official accused of swindling Rs 40 crore kills self, DCP under scanner

CHENNAI: A 38-year-old chartered accountant who was working as a treasury manager at LACTALIS India, which owns Thirumala Milk Products Private Limited located in Madhavaram, allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday after he was accused of misappropriating Rs 40 crore from the company. He was found dead inside a thatched hut on a vacant plot owned by him at Puzhal in Chennai.

The deceased, Naveen Bollineni of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, in a purported suicide note emailed to his sister and officials of the company, had accused two company officials of threatening him with imprisonment, a source said.

Following allegations on social media linking Kolathur Deputy Commissioner of Police Pandiyarajan with the death, JCP (West) Disha Mittal has been ordered to carry out an investigation and file a report, a press release issued by the Greater Chennai Police on Thursday evening said.

According to police, an internal audit of the firm found a discrepancy of Rs 40 crore in the company’s accounts. Further inquiries suggested that Naveen had transferred the amount to his personal accounts. When company officials inquired with him, he confessed to the crime and promised to repay the money, police said.

Naveen, who had requested the company not to file a police complaint, later repaid Rs 5 crore to the firm. The company, however, lodged a police complaint in June last week, but no FIR was registered, a police source said.