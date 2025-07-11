Puducherry CM fabricated rift with Lt Governor to push liquor unit approval: Congress leader V Narayanasamy

PUDUCHERRY: Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy has accused Chief Minister N Rangaswamy of fabricating a political rift with the Lieutenant Governor to push through liquor-related approval.
Addressing reporters on Friday, Narayanasamy alleged that Rangaswamy’s confrontation with Lt Governor K. Kailashnathan—ostensibly over the appointment of the Director of Health and Family Welfare—was a smokescreen to pressure Raj Nivas into clearing files related to licencing of more than six liquor blending and bottling units (BBU) and over 100 liquor shops and bars.
“There is no real dispute about the Director’s appointment. It’s just a cover. The real goal is to get these liquor files approved,” Narayanasamy said. He claimed the Chief Minister was willing to do anything to retain power and had no intention of stepping down over governance failures.
Narayanasamy further alleged that Rs 90 crore had exchanged hands for granting approvals to the new liquor units. Citing BJP MLA Kalyanasundaram’s statement in the Assembly, he said Rs 10 crore was allegedly received as kickback for a single BBU licence.
He claimed that the Chief Minister’s threat to resign had failed to generate political leverage. “If he resigns, the BJP will jail him immediately because of the pending corruption charges,” he remarked.
Criticising Rangaswamy’s renewed demand for statehood, Narayanasamy called it “political theatre.”
He recalled that during his tenure as Chief Minister, Rangaswamy, then Leader of the Opposition, did not support Congress MLAs when they protested against then Lt Governor Kiran Bedi in Delhi. “He’s now enacting a drama he refused to support before,” he said.
Narayanasamy also slammed the NR Congress–BJP government for neglecting its promises. “They spoke of reviving public sector units. Nothing has been done. Even nominated MLAs were changed after four years—why? Were they corrupt?”
He highlighted the lack of Dalit representation in the cabinet, accusing the government of replacing earlier Dalit ministers and attempting to elevate a person involved in temple land encroachment scam .
“The people are watching,” Narayanasamy said, adding that “This alliance will not win even a single seat in the 2026 Assembly elections.”