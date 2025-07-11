Puducherry CM Rangasamy ends tiff with Lieutenant Governor, resumes official duty

PUDUCHERRY: The political storm that shook the AINRC-BJP coalition in Puducherry appears to have subsided, with Chief Minister N Rangasamy resuming official duties on Thursday after a three-day boycott in protest against alleged overreach by Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan.

Rangasamy, along with his ministers from the ruling All India N R Congress (AINRC), had stayed away from government functions following the Lt Governor’s unilateral appointment of a new Director of Health and Family Welfare—allegedly without consulting the chief minister. The move triggered fears of a rift in the alliance, with Rangasamy threatening to exit the coalition if the BJP leadership at the centre did not intervene.

In a reconciliatory gesture, senior BJP leaders—party observer Nirmal Kumar Surana, Puducherry BJP president V P Ramalingam and Home Minister A Namassivayam—met Rangasamy at his residence around noon. Sources said the meeting conveyed a message from Union Home Minister Amit Shah to calm tensions.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Rangasamy appeared alongside Surana and reaffirmed, “The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will contest the 2026 Assembly elections together and form the government again in Puducherry.”

While acknowledging friction with the Lt Governor, Rangasamy downplayed the issue. “No matter which party rules Puducherry, there will always be minor problems in the administration. We will fix that. The only lasting solution is to attain statehood for Puducherry,” he said.