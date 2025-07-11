Rabies scare in Hosur after 24-year-old’s death, doctors cite heart condition

KRISHNAGIRI: The death of a 24-year-old man on Thursday at the Krishnagiri District Government Headquarters Hospital at Hosur raised fears of rabies but health authorities attested he died of a defective heart condition.

Krishnagiri district Collector C Dinesh Kumar also ruled out rabies but advanced tests will be conducted for further confirmation. The deceased was V Edwin, a private company employee. He was a resident of Thinnur village near Thalli. He didn't report remembering any bite from dog but it is not known if he had risked it from other animals. The rabies scare arose after a private hospital and a PHC where he had approached had recorded his case as 'suspected rabies'.

Krishnagiri District Health Officer Dr G Ramesh Kumar said "Edwin initially went to the Kakkadhasam Primary Health Centre with the complaints of body pain, throat pain and fever around 3.30 pm on Wednesday. There he was treated and he left home, but by evening he went to a private hospital at Thalli with difficulty in breathing and swallowing. Here his condition was recorded as suspected rabies but he didn't have history of a dog bite. Three bottles of IV fluid were administered to him."