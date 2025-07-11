Solar fences removed in Kallar corridor to facilitate elephant movement

COIMBATORE: Solar fences obstructing elephant movements have been removed based on the suggestion of the Madras High Court. The fences were put up by the Kallar farm, owned by the horticulture department, along with a private matriculation school and the Forest College and Research Institute in Mettupalayam.

Wildlife activists lauded the judicial intervention that would facilitate the free movement of wild elephants, as these government-owned campuses, along with the private school, are located in the Kallar corridor (Jaccanaire slope-Hulikal Durgam-Nellithurai-Koothamandi south). This is a notable elephant migratory corridor in the Nilgiris Biosphere Reserve (NBR), which includes Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka. The Kallar farm has also shifted a nursery and demolished toilets constructed along the riverside, where elephant movement is observed, said the horticulture department.

Earlier, solar fences and Elephant Proof Trenches (EPT) were laid for a 1.2 km stretch along the ABC hall in the campus of the Forest College and Research Institute in Mettupalayam. Works related to levelling the EPT were carried out last month. Likewise, an international school in Kallar has also removed solar and barbed fences, based on the court's direction, that were laid a decade ago along their campus to prevent wild elephant intrusion. However, school authorities argued that they are not against animal welfare and have also set up a water trough for the wild animals.