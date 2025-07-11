Tamil Nadu forest department to focus on tribal skill development

DHARMAPURI: The forest department will conduct after-school programmes for 400 tribal students and provide training to 50 men and women from 22 tribal hamlets across the district under the Tamil Nadu Biodiversity Conservation and Greening Project, to improve the livelihood of tribal residents.

The Tamil Nadu Biodiversity Conservation and Greening Project, an initiative undertaken by the forest department in collaboration with JICA, aims to strengthen biodiversity and promote the planting of trees on private lands. District Forest Officer, K Rajangam, said, "Since 2024, we have been conducting special training for students. We have enrolled 400 students from 22 tribal areas and are providing abacus classes, Montessori education and other hands-on training. Further, in Vathalmalai, we have set up special TNPSC courses after 12 tribal students expressed interest in pursuing competitive exams."

A forest staff member said, "Apart from education, we are also providing training as a means to improve livelihood. So far, 25 men have been given driving classes, and after obtaining their licences, they are engaged in a special programme. However, our primary focus is on women's empowerment, and so far, 25 women have completed 45 days of training and are now engaged in advanced embroidery courses. Further, upon completion of their courses, we would also aid them in marketing their products and improving their livelihood."

On Thursday, the Tribal Welfare Office began a two-day special training camp to educate the Forest Rights Committee members and tribal residents on the Forest Rights Act, 2006. Under this programme, a total of 1,044 tribal residents from Dharmapuri and Harur revenue divisions have been selected.