Tasmac outlets stumble due as scanning device fails to pick up QR code

COIMBATORE: Over Rs 15 crore worth of liquor bottles supplied to Tasmac outlets in the Coimbatore division have been returned to the godown at Peelamedu, according to Tasmac employees. They allege that the returns are due to scanning devices being unable to pick up the bottles' QR codes.

Tasmac porters union president Beer Mohammed said, "Over 18,000 cases of returned liquor bottles have been kept in the godown. After the implementation of the scanning system, our workload has increased. We are working three to four hours additionally to arrange the returned bottles from the outlets. Employees are not able to handle new cases due to the space occupied by the returned bottles. Workers are facing hardship in differentiating the old and new cases. Tasmac is yet to clarify whether they are going to return the cases to the companies or destroy them."

Tasmac employees union president A John said, "As part of end-to-end computerization and monitoring of liquor bottles, the new system was implemented by the administration after spending over Rs 294 crore. A QR code is affixed on all bottles at production units. At the end point, supervisors can only sell the bottles after scanning them with a hand-held device. If the device does not scan the code, salesmen should not sell the bottles and must return them to the godown. The problem is that shops have stock, but salesmen cannot sell them as the QR codes are not being read by the device." He added that workers are doing overtime until midnight to tally accounts.