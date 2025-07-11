Three BJP vice presidents appointed as nominated MLAs in Puducherry Assembly

PUDUCHERRY: In a strategic reshuffle ahead of 2026 Assembly elections in Puducherry, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday appointed three state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Vice Presidents—E Theeppainthan, G N S Rajasekaran, and V Selvam—as nominated MLAs to the Puducherry Legislative Assembly.

The appointment was made to fill the vacancies created by the resignations of three BJP nominated MLAs V P Ramalingam, K Venkatesan, and R B Ashok Babu, who stepped down on June 27.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new nominated MLAs is scheduled for July 14 at 12 pm, Speaker R Selvam said .

The BJP, in a move to accommodate and reward loyal members, effected the reshuffle by nominating new faces to the Assembly.