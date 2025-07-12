60,000 BEd graduates face uncertainty as certificate delay threatens job applications in TN

COIMBATORE: With deadline looming for BEd graduates to submit their applications for recruitment of teachers for 1,996 vacancies in government schools, thousands of students are caught in a quandary.

The Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University (TNTEU) has not issued their consolidated mark sheet and provisional certificate even after a delay of more than a year.

According to sources, more than 60,000 students who had completed their two-year course (2022-2024) in May last year in 642 government and private teacher colleges across the state have not got their course credentials yet.

These students may not be able to submit their application within the August 12 deadline fixed by the Teacher Recruitment Board (TRB) for filling the 1,996 postgraduate teacher posts.

NET/SLET Association advisor AR Nagaraj told TNIE that UGC had already directed higher education institutions to award degree, mark sheet and other certificates to students within 180 days of declaration of result, but the Tamil Nadu Higher Education Department is casual in complying with the UGC’s stipulation.

This affects students as they cannot get jobs, pursue higher education, or sit for competitive exams. “Officials must address this issue of recurring delay expeditiously,” Nagaraj said.

“Apart from the Vice-Chancellor (V-C) post, the posts of registrar and controller of examinations too have not been filled in TNTEU for more than five years. Hence, teaching staff of the university have been appointed to these posts in

in-charge capacity. These staff cannot make any financial and academic decisions independently. As a result of this, administration and academic works are affected. The state should at least fill these key posts with regular appointments,” Nagaraj added.