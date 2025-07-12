After murder allegation, SC/ST panel probes Dalit man’s death

TIRUPPUR: The Tamil Nadu State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (TNSCSCST) has initiated an investigation into the death of a 42-year-old visually impaired wage labourer near Dharapuram in Tiruppur district.

K Murugan, who belonged to the Arunthathiyar community, was found dead in his village, Sennakkalpalayam on June 26. Although the Alangiyam police confirmed his death as a suicide, pro-Dalit outfits and parties raised doubts and claimed that Murugan was murdered by unidentified people from the dominant community of the village. They also demanded a ‘serious investigation’ be conducted into this matter.

On Friday, the SC/ST commission members S Selvakumar and M Pon Dhous conducted an investigation in Sennakkalpalayam. “They interrogated Murugan’s wife and children, and villagers. Earlier, they had inspected the area where Murugan’s body was found,” sources said.

Speaking to reporters, M Pon Dhous said, “The details of the investigation will be released as a report soon. This investigation is being conducted to determine if there are any wrongdoings.”