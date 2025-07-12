Centre yet to sanction money for water project, TN will spend if needed: Minister Nehru

CHENNAI: Though the union government has not yet sanctioned funds under Jal Jeevan Mission for drinking water projects, TN is prepared to use its own resources if necessary to ensure uninterrupted water supply, Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru said on Friday.

He was addressing the media after chairing a high-level review meeting at the Directorate of Municipal Administration in Pattinapakkam. The meeting was held to assess the progress of urban infrastructure projects across municipal corporations, municipalities and town panchayats in the state.

Nehru said Chennai currently receives 1,100 million litres per day (MLD) of drinking water, benefiting over one crore residents. Across the state, 2071 MLD is being supplied through 544 combined water supply schemes.

Responding to PMK president R Anbumani’s criticism regarding bypassing TNPSC for municipal recruitment, the minister said 200 to 300 positions have already been filled through TNPSC. However, he noted this is not enough to fulfil the staffing needs and, so 2,566 candidates have been selected through a tough examination conducted by Anna University. These candidates will receive their appointment orders within 10 days.

On opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami’s accusations of property tax irregularities in Madurai Corporation, Nehru said, “Everything now is being done transparently and within the law.”