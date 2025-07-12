CM Stalin challenges Delhi's delimitation plans: 'Orani vs Delhi ani' in 2026

CHENNAI: DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin took to X platform on the occasion of World Population Day, observed on July 11, to raise the issue of “unfair” delimitation planned by the union government.
Mentioning the party’s ongoing campaign, Oraniyil Tamil Nadu, Stalin asserted that state will not bow, and stated, “We rise together. This is Orani vs Delhi ani. (Delhi team)” He also posted an image with the slogan, “Planned states deserve a greater voice.”
Stalin listed the progress made by the state such as population control, empowering women with dignity, delivering healthcare and education for all, and championing sustainable development.
He also charged the union government, asking, “What do we get in return? Fewer seats, less funding, and a voice that is being pushed out of Parliament.” He reasoned, “Why? Because Tamil Nadu did the right thing. And that threatens Delhi.”
Coming down heavily on AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, Stalin wrote, “What’s worse, EPS and his party are standing with Delhi, not with Tamil Nadu.” Stalin went on to say that the AIADMK was backing the unfair delimitation that punishes the state for its progress.
It may be recalled that Stalin has been accusing the union government of deliberately postponing the Census to 2027, with population-based delimitation in mind, something that would reduce Tamil Nadu’s representation in the Parliament.
Stalin also launched an initiative to renovate 63 temples, which are over 1,000 years old, located in various parts of the state, through video conference from the secretariat on Friday.
An official release said 714 temples, which are over 1,000 years old, have been identified based on inscriptions, architecture, and hymns from the Thevaram and Divya Prabandham texts for renovation to preserve their antiquity. For this purpose, from 2022-23, Rs 100 crore has been allocated annually for three years. This year, Rs 125 crore has been allotted.
The release also said 352 ancient temples have been taken up for renovation at Rs 571.55 crore, which includes government assistance, donations, and temple funds. Out of these, 60 temples were consecrated after renovation.
Significantly, an UNESCO award for 2024 was conferred on the renovation of the Arulmigu Abathsahayeswarar Temple in Thukkachi, Kumbakonam Taluk, Thanjavur district, for its meticulous heritage restoration.
The 63 temples being taken up for renovation inlcude: Madhusudhana Perumal Temple, Parakkai; Kailasanathaswami Temple, Brahmadesam; Panchanatheeswarar Temple, Allur; Baluganthanathaswami Temple, Thiruvaypadi; Pathaleswarar Temple, Arithuvaaramangalam; Sayaavaneswarar Temple, Sayavanam; Kailasanathar Temple, Thirumoolasthanam; Aludaiyanayinar Temple, V Nerkunam; Arthanareeswarar Temple, Elavanasur Kottai; Rudrakoteeswarar Temple, Brahmadesam Pudhur; Pachai Vannan and Pavala Vannan Temples, Kancheepuram.
Rs 2cr sanctioned for Tamil Development Academy
Chennai: Chief Minister MK Stalin presented a cheque for Rs 2.15 crore to Dr M Rajendran, president of Tamil Development Academy, to ensure uninterrupted functioning of the academy. The academy was founded in 1946 by T S Avinashilingam Chettiar, who was then serving as the minister of education. The CM also flagged off 198 vehicles bought at a cost of Rs 17.65 crore for the rural development department.
Udhaya lays foundation for `64-cr sports facilities
Chennai: Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday virtually laid the foundation for sports facilities in various districts to be established at a total cost of Rs 64.43 crore. The projects include: Renovation of an artificial turf hockey ground in Madurai (Rs 9.47 cr); new artificial turf hockey grounds in Tiruvannamalai and Ariyalur (each at Rs 10.15 cr); a swimming pool with diving facilities in Madurai (Rs 12.50 cr); a new swimming pool in Karur (Rs 6.28 cr); a new sports hostel in Coimbatore (Rs 7.95 cr); a sports hostel in Salem (Rs 7.93 cr).
Stalin releases new book on Tirukkural
Chennai: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday released a book titled ‘Tirukkural - Treasure of universal wisdom’, jointly published by Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation and the Chicago-based International Tamil Language Foundation. An official release said this Tirukkural publication is presented in a bilingual format, structured for easy reading. The book has explanatory notes by the late Tamil scholar Thamizhannal and English translations by another scholar, PS Sundaram.