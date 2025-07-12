CM Stalin challenges Delhi's delimitation plans: 'Orani vs Delhi ani' in 2026

CHENNAI: DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin took to X platform on the occasion of World Population Day, observed on July 11, to raise the issue of “unfair” delimitation planned by the union government.

Mentioning the party’s ongoing campaign, Oraniyil Tamil Nadu, Stalin asserted that state will not bow, and stated, “We rise together. This is Orani vs Delhi ani. (Delhi team)” He also posted an image with the slogan, “Planned states deserve a greater voice.”

Stalin listed the progress made by the state such as population control, empowering women with dignity, delivering healthcare and education for all, and championing sustainable development.

He also charged the union government, asking, “What do we get in return? Fewer seats, less funding, and a voice that is being pushed out of Parliament.” He reasoned, “Why? Because Tamil Nadu did the right thing. And that threatens Delhi.”

Coming down heavily on AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, Stalin wrote, “What’s worse, EPS and his party are standing with Delhi, not with Tamil Nadu.” Stalin went on to say that the AIADMK was backing the unfair delimitation that punishes the state for its progress.

It may be recalled that Stalin has been accusing the union government of deliberately postponing the Census to 2027, with population-based delimitation in mind, something that would reduce Tamil Nadu’s representation in the Parliament.

Stalin also launched an initiative to renovate 63 temples, which are over 1,000 years old, located in various parts of the state, through video conference from the secretariat on Friday.