Efforts to make cotton farming profitable: Union Minister Shivraj Singh

COIMBATORE: The penalty and legal action against firms selling substandard cotton seeds and fertilisers will be reframed, stated

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Coimbatore on Friday.

He also said the ministry is working to make cotton farming a profitable business for the farmer.

The minister participated in an event named 'Consultation with Stakeholders on Enhancing Cotton Productivity' at ICAR-Sugarcane Breeding Institute.

Addressing the press, the minister said, "We will start a new cotton revolution from Coimbatore. We had a discussion on the problems faced in cotton production and how to increase its productivity.?

Ways to combat diseases affecting cotton were also discussed, he added.

"Our farmers should produce the kind of cotton that the industry needs so that the profit of the farmers should increase. We will do research after listening to all these problems. Many experiments are going on. We are using AI to trap and kill the bacteria and viruses that cause diseases in cotton," Chouhan stated.

On the increasing human-wildlife conflict issue, the central minister said, "Agriculture and forest are State Subjects. The Union Government has been providing necessary cooperation altogether whenever the State Government requires it."