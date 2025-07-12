Madras HC case delays Avinashi road flyover project

COIMBATORE: The much-anticipated completion of the Avinashi Road elevated flyover project in Coimbatore is likely to be delayed once again, as a fresh legal hurdle has emerged.

A landowner has moved the Madras High Court, alleging that a flyover pillar has been constructed in a way that obstructs access to his property near PRS Grounds, close to Residency Hotel.

The 10.1-kilometre-long elevated flyover, being executed by the Special Projects Wing of the State Highways Department at a cost of Rs 1,621.3 crore, was originally scheduled for completion by the end of this month. However, with the case now pending in court, work on a crucial ramp near PRS Grounds has been stalled midway.

According to officials, the flyover comprises entry and exit ramps at eight locations along both directions between Uppilipalayam and Goldwins. The ramp near PSG College of Arts and Science has been completed, and work is in progress at other locations such as near Suguna Kalyana Mandapam, the GD Museum, and opposite Peelamedu Police Station.

The disputed section near PRS Grounds is part of the ramp construction on the stretch from Anna Silai junction towards the Coimbatore Airport. The landowner claims that the flyover pillar has blocked the access to a vacant plot near Residency Hotel. In response, the Highways Department has filed an appeal with the Madras High Court, seeking permission to resume work.