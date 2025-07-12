Madras HC orders blocking of websites hosting intimate videos of woman advocate

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to block all the websites which have been displaying the non-consensual intimate videos and images of a woman advocate.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh, on Friday, issued the orders following a clarification made by the counsel for the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology that unless the entire website is blocked the resurfacing of the videos and images cannot be controlled. He also said the ministry has sent communications to the intermediaries to block the videos and images.

Considering the submission, the judge ordered the ministry to block the entire website that have streamed the videos and images. “If the videos resurface, the ministry can continue to block the website in whatever manner, they resurface,” he said in the order.

Senior counsel Abudu Kumar Rajaratnam appeared for the petitioner-advocate who approached the court after the ministry did not take action based on her representation to block and remove all the contents.

On Wednesday, the judge had directed the ministry to detect and remove the videos and images within 48 hours and wanted its counsel to get written instructions on the future course action to find a solution, as per Delhi HC’s directions, to the problem faced by the many girls across the country.