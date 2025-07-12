Man convicted for attempt of rape, pushing pregnant woman off train

TIRUPATTUR: In a significant verdict, the Tirupattur District and Sessions Court found a 28-year-old man guilty in a case of attempted rape and murder of a pregnant woman aboard the Tirupati Intercity Express. In the judgment delivered on Friday, sessions Judge S Meenakumari convicted K Hemaraj, a native of KV Kuppam, Vellore. The quantum of punishment will be announced on July 14.

The incident took place on February 6, 2025, when the victim, 36-year-old woman from Tiruppur, who was four months pregnant at the time, was travelling alone in the ladies’ coach. Hemaraj, a habitual offender, boarded the coach after other women passengers alighted at Jolarpet station. Despite victim’s protest, he remained in the coach and allegedly attempted to rape her. When she resisted, Hemaraj allegedly dragged her by the hair and pushed her from the moving train near Latheri.

The victim, who sustained serious injuries to her head, limbs, and spine, was rushed to Vellore Government Medical College Hospital. She later suffered a miscarriage on February 10, and now uses a wheelchair, after having suffered 15 and above permanent injuries, sources added.

The court found Hemaraj guilty under multiple provisions of BNS, and Section 4 of the TN Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act. The final report was filed under Section 193 of the BNSS. According to the chargesheet, Hemaraj is a repeat offender with past cases, including robbery and harassment of women, and had previously been booked under the Goondas Act.

He was out on bail when he committed the present offence. The investigation, led by Katpadi Railway Police, found that Hemaraj entered the coach partially undressed and assaulted the victim after other women had disembarked.

His confession was recorded following his arrest on February 7. Southern Railway and the TN government had offered a combined compensation of Rs 3.5 lakh and assured improved security, including the deployment of GRP and RPF personnel in women’s coaches on vulnerable routes.

The court has now sought Hemaraj’s statement regarding sentencing under Section 258(2) of the BNSS. The final order will be passed on July 14.