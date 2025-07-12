'My house has been bugged,' says PMK Ramadoss

CUDDALORE: PMK founder S Ramadoss on Friday alleged that a high-end surveillance device was discovered concealed near a chair at his residence, raising serious concern about eavesdropping.

“A sophisticated foreign-made bugging device was found near my chair. We are investigating who is behind this,” Ramadoss told reporters after a party meeting at Virudhachalam.

Speaking at the PMK district general body meeting, Ramadoss reiterated his commitment to continue protests against NLC India Ltd. until justice is served for people who lost land and homes to the company.

“We have organised several protests, but NLC has refused to address our demands. Our agitation will continue until rightful compensation and rehabilitation are given,” he said. Highlighting his 46-year political journey, Ramadoss criticised successive governments for ignoring demands for caste-based reservation for Vanniyars.