Special buses to be operated across TN to meet weekend rush

CHENNAI: To cater to the increased demand for bus services during the Muhurtham day and weekend holidays, the transport department has announced the operation of special buses on Saturday and Sunday.

According to an official release, 415 special buses will be operated from Kilambakkam (KCBT) to destinations including Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Salem, and Erode. Additionally, 55 extra buses will be run on Saturday to Tiruvannamalai, Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur, and Bengaluru.

Around 200 special buses will also be deployed from Tiruppur, Erode, and Coimbatore to various parts of the state. Furthermore, 20 special buses will operate from the Madhavaram bus terminus to different locations.

For the return journey on Sunday, special buses will be operated from the delta and southern districts to Chennai and Bengaluru. The official statement stated that 3,400 commuters have booked tickets for Saturday and 8,320 for Sunday so far. Commuters are advised to book their tickets in advance to avoid last-minute rush, the statement added.