Stray dog menace raises safety concerns at CMCH

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH), meant to be a place for healing, has become a cause of worry for patients and visitors. More than 20 stray dogs have been seen roaming freely inside the hospital across the campus, including wards and shelters meant for visitors.

When TNIE visited the hospital, about 10 dogs were seen barking and fighting near crowded areas in front of the dean's office. Also, the dog's presence was noticed on the ground floor of the centenary building.

Many patients and attenders including children and elderly people looked scared and disturbed by the noise and chaos.

"While waiting under the shelter, dogs kept coming close and fighting. I could not sit in peace. I felt unsafe and scared that I might get bitten," said a patient, who did not want to be named.

Hospital staff attached to the security work say the problem has increased because the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Centre is located just 3 km away in Ukkadam. After surgery, some dogs are released back near the same area - often close to the hospital - making it a common place for dogs to gather.

They also pointed out that stray dogs take shelter inside the hospital campus due to the availability of food items. However, while the stray dog attacks have become a concern across the state, the public stressed that it should be controlled by the government authorities.

"Usually, people who suffer dog bites visit Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for treatment. However, the situation remains that the hospital campus itself is vulnerable to the stray dog menace," said an attendant of a patient.