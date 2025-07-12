Stray dog menace raises safety concerns at CMCH

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH), meant to be a place for healing, has become a cause of worry for patients and visitors. More than 20 stray dogs have been seen roaming freely inside the hospital across the campus, including wards and shelters meant for visitors.
When TNIE visited the hospital, about 10 dogs were seen barking and fighting near crowded areas in front of the dean's office. Also, the dog's presence was noticed on the ground floor of the centenary building.
Many patients and attenders including children and elderly people looked scared and disturbed by the noise and chaos.
"While waiting under the shelter, dogs kept coming close and fighting. I could not sit in peace. I felt unsafe and scared that I might get bitten," said a patient, who did not want to be named.
Hospital staff attached to the security work say the problem has increased because the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Centre is located just 3 km away in Ukkadam. After surgery, some dogs are released back near the same area - often close to the hospital - making it a common place for dogs to gather.
They also pointed out that stray dogs take shelter inside the hospital campus due to the availability of food items. However, while the stray dog attacks have become a concern across the state, the public stressed that it should be controlled by the government authorities.
"Usually, people who suffer dog bites visit Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for treatment. However, the situation remains that the hospital campus itself is vulnerable to the stray dog menace," said an attendant of a patient.
Admitting the issue, CMCH Dean Dr A Nirmala said that they have sent a letter to the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) about the problem.
"We are trying to keep dogs out of important areas like wards. We have asked visitors not to feed the dogs, as that attracts them. Our security staff have been told to be alert. However, getting rid of the dogs is not easy. Sometimes, chasing them only makes them more aggressive," she added.
In recent months, Coimbatore has seen a rise in dog bite cases, with several people hospitalised. To tackle this, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has launched a city-wide Mission Rabies vaccination drive to continue dog sterilisation efforts.
CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabhakaran told TNIE that nearly 25,600 dogs have been sterilised in the last three years - including 13,549 dogs between April 2024 and May 2025.
"Stray dogs at CMCH have also been sterilised and released back as per the rules. If any dogs are found to be violent, we will catch and cage them," he said.
Dr Mini Vasudevan, founder of the Humane Animal Society, said that stray dogs are drawn to places where there is food.
"Poor waste handling and people feeding dogs are the main reasons for this issue. Also, when dogs are released back after sterilisation, they sometimes become aggressive," she said.
She added that the hospital, public, and city officials must work together to manage waste and avoid feeding dogs near public spaces.