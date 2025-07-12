TNPSC assures no leak as question papers travel by private bus

MADURAI: After videos and photos of question papers for Group IV examination, which is scheduled to be held on Saturday, getting despatched by private a bus were widely circulated, the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on Friday allayed fears security lapse or leak of question papers. The TNPSC group IV examination will be held from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. on Saturday across the state.

In Madurai, question papers meant for use in Melur centres were despatched to the Melur taluk office from the collectorate in a private bus on Thursday evening. Officials pasted blank A4 sheets on bus door and affixed a seal. Photos and videos of officials pasting the sheets went viral, triggering concerns over leakage of question paper.

On Friday, chairman of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) SK Prabhakar issued a press release stating there was no leakage of question papers, and advised aspirants not to worry.

Requesting anonymity, an official in the district administration said there is no protocol regarding transportation of question papers. Further, he said the question paper were loaded in the bus in the presence of TNPSC officials and armed police personnel followed the vehicle till Melur.

TNPSC Controller of Examination A John Louis in a statement said TNPSC is taking all necessary efforts to conduct the examination in an effective manner, and there is no lapses in the security of the examination.