Villupuram’s historic legacy shines through UNESCO heritage site announcement

VILLUPURAM: Gingee Fort, one of South India’s most formidable and historically rich forts, located 40 kilometres from Villupuram has officially been inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site on Saturday.

Hwajong Lee, an expert from the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS), visited the site on September 27, 2024 for the assessment.

The inclusion comes as part of a broader recognition of 12 forts associated with Maratha emperor Chhatrapati Shivaji’s Military Landscapes. While 11 of these forts are located in Maharashtra, Gingee Fort stands as the only one outside the state, highlighting its strategic significance during the Maratha reign.

The UNESCO recognition not only validates the fort’s architectural and cultural significance but also opens new avenues for tourism and economic development in the district.

District Collector Sheik Abdul Rahman told TNIE that this paves way for the district administration to develop commercial outlets at the site for foreign and other state visitors. “With the panchayat, and Tamil Nadu Tourism departments the administration will uplift the Fort area in Gingee town to increase revenue through tourism” he said.

As the heritage site now stands poised to welcome a global audience to explore its remarkable legacy, the maintenance of the sites need improvement. Sources stated that the toilet facilities at Krishnagiri (Queen’s Fortress) gate of the Fort are locked and drinking water facilities were not available. However, in the Rajagiri (King’s Fortress) gate, toilets were available for free but drinking water had to be bought from the shops.

During May this year, TNIE reported on the issue that left visitors suffer during the summer vacations. Similarly, the site offers a tedious trek 800 metres uphill through rock stairs and occasional porches on either side of the hills to rest. The site lacks sign boards directing the way forward, pitstops, steep hills and other significant alerts for the trek. However, a detailed site description inscribed on a metal plate is displayed at the foothills, by ASI. .