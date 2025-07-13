BJP may seek over 35 seats from AIADMK in 2026

COIMBATORE: With the AIADMK and BJP already switching on to election mode, the saffron party is mulling to demand over 35 seats, which is almost double the number they got in the 2021 election, from the Dravidian major.

A senior BJP functionary confirmed they are planning to ask for over 35 seats, with additional seats in districts such as Coimbatore, Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli and Chennai where the party sees potential for growth.

“In 2021, at a time when we were still laying the foundation in TN, the BJP got 20 seats from AIADMK. Now, we have grown significantly, achieving a double-digit vote share in the 2024 Parliamentary election without the support of the Dravidian parties. Therefore, we believe we can ask the AIADMK to double the seat allocation,” the functionary said.

When asked about the specific number of seats, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran declined to comment directly.

“We are working to strengthen 68,000 booths across the state. The number of seats and the candidates for those will be decided by the party’s high command. However, I hope the BJP will secure more MLA seats in the Assembly during my tenure as state president, and that is my responsibility too,” Nagenthran said.

He also noted the possibility of contesting seats where they have sitting MLAs, including Coimbatore South, Modakurichi, Nagercoil, and Tirunelveli.

Confirming it, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, during a recent election campaign that he started from Coimbatore, praised the performance of the BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan (Coimbatore South). BJP functionaries said Palaniswami’s statement was an indirect hint that Vanathi would contest from the constituency in the upcoming election. If confirmed, it will be the third time that Vanathi Srinivasan – national president of BJP Mahila Morcha – will be contesting from the Coimbatore South.

“I consider Edappadi Palaniswami’s praise as recognition of my performance as an MLA,” said Vanathi, adding, she hopes that she did significant work in her constituency.