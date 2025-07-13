Boy beaten with log after biker takes him to bar in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A boy who hitched a ride on a bike to school was injured after the biker assaulted him with a wooden log on Friday morning. Police sources claimed the culprit, who is an acquaintance of the boy, took him to a Tasmac bar and an abandoned building before trying to sexually abuse him.

The injured boy, who is a Class 8 student at a government school in Somanur, was found unconscious near the fourth gate of the Air Force Station at Kadambadi on Friday afternoon. He is currently undergoing treatment at the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) after getting first aid at the Sulur Government Hospital on Friday evening.

Sulur Police have formed two special teams to trace the biker. The police are checking the CCTV footage from roadside commercial establishments and as well in bars to identify the culprit. The boy claimed the biker used to occasionally give him a lift as he walked to school. But he is unaware of the culprit's contact number and also forgot the bike number.

On Friday, the boy asked for a lift at about 10.30 am as four people arrived on two bikes at Sokkapalayam Pirivu. However, one of the motorists gave a lift to the boy and the other three left the place on the other bike.

It is said the culprit demanded the boy to consume liquor after taking him to a bar. However, the boy refused and in anger the man attacked him with a wooden log.

The boy got injuries on his head and face.

The police took a statement from the boy at the hospital. A police officer said, "Now he is in shock and unable to convey what happened. We rescued him from an isolated place near the fourth gate of the Sulur Air Force Station at 4.30 pm following an information from a woman constable. The boy fell unconscious after he was injured in the attack. We took him to the Sulur Government Hospital in an ambulance. The boy is out of danger and recovering well."