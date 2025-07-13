Dowry death: Rithanya's dad demands appointment of special police officer to probe daughter's case

COIMBATORE: The father of 27-year-old A Rithanya who died by suicide last month on Saturday demanded the appointment of a special police officer to investigate the case. He petitioned Inspector General (West Zone) T Senthil Kumar in this regard alleging delay in the investigation.

Addressing media in infront of the Inspector General's office at Race Course in the city after submitting a petition, Rithanya's father R Annadurai said, "We have some suspicion over the investigation. We are demanding a special officer or CBI inquiry as the investigation officer is favouring the family of Rithanya's husband Kavin Kumar. The DySP had initially released Rithanya's mother-in-law on station bail, raising our suspicion that the probe is not fair."

"The IG assured me that he will take steps to speed up the investigation. We got to know that the delay in the investigation has been due to the wait for scientific results," he said.

Rithanya had taken her life late last month due to the alleged dowry harassment. Her husband and his parents have been arrested and booked under sections pertaining to cruelty by husband or relatives and abetment of suicide. Rithanya had married Kavin in April.

Kuppuraj, an advocate, told media persons that the police should invoke more sections against the accused in this case.

"As the police registered a case under BNS sections 108 and 95 there is a high chance that the accused may get bail in the Madras High Court. Sexual harassment charges and those under a few other sections too should be charged against the accused. We have petitioned the IG to include these sections," the advocate stated, while also alleging that the police are purposefully not registering harassment charges.