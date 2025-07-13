Heritage tag may bring more tourists to gingee

VILLUPURAM: The Gingee Fort in Villupuram district, which was one of, if not the most, impregnable forts in the country during the 17th and 18th centuries, has been inscribed on the Unesco World Heritage list as part of the ‘Maratha Military Landscapes of India’ that included 11 more forts from Maharashtra.

With the site soon to find a spot on the global tourism map, the inclusion has raised hopes of tourism-oriented development in the historically rich but economically underdeveloped region.

The fortifications, spread over three hills of eastern ghats, with the tallest being Rajagiri, has been a stronghold of several dynasties, including the Vijayanagar Nayaks, the Bijapuri Sultans, the Mughals, the Marathas, the French, and even the British. However, one of the documents submitted by the union government for the Unesco recognition said, “Its last layer of Maratha Fortifications is well documented as one of the most significant defence systems.”

Collector Sheik Abdul Rahman told TNIE the recognition paves way for developing the site for visitors from across the country and abroad.

While its impregnability due to its location is what makes it a remarkable piece of architecture, it is the same factor that makes it difficult to access for visitors, requiring a tedious trek. The site, at present, lacked adequate amenities.

Writer and archaeology enthusiast K Senguttuvan said, “It is a happy moment for us who have been longing for attention regarding the archaeological and historical significance of Villupuram district.”

Asked what measures the ASI would be taking following the Unesco recognition, Sushanta Karan, superintending archaeologist, ASI, Chennai Circle, told TNIE, “World Heritage Monument tag means visitors will come from various countries. The central government and ASI would decide about additional measures in due course.”

Villupuram MP D Ravikumar appreciated the efforts of the state government, and the district administration, in aiding to secure this recognition.

(With inputs from T Muruganantham @ Chennai)